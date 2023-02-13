Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.70. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

