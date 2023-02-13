EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDRVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

