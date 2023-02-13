Edgecoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $215.23 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $215.23 million and approximately $28.05 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00426850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,129.44 or 0.28275322 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,263,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

