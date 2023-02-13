Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Up 66.0% in January

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EVF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.72. 25,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,547. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

