EAC (EAC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $5,411.23 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EAC has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00426462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000834 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01100191 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,580.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

