DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Up 29.9% in January

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 321,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,479,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 387,376 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of DRRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 35,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,532. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. DURECT has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.70.
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
