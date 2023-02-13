Dragonchain Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $29,288.07 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

