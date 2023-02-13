DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Cut to “Sell” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.24.
DraftKings Stock Down 3.3 %
DraftKings stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
