DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Cut to “Sell” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.24.

DraftKings stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

