DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Up 4.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 62,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,911,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

DouYu International Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.20 million. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 205.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

