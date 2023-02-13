Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,589,200 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 1,193,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.2 days.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 4.3 %

Dorel Industries stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home products. It operates through the Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, and sale of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

