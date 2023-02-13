Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 7.5% Higher

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53. 317,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 668,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Trading Up 10.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $552.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

Insider Activity at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $644,141.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $644,141.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.