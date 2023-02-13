Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Decreased by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,177 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 5.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dollar General worth $94,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. FMR LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Dollar General by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,001,000 after purchasing an additional 260,371 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,057,000 after purchasing an additional 239,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 505,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,129,000 after purchasing an additional 228,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.25 and its 200-day moving average is $244.34. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

