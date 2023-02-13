DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DocuSign by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,839,000 after purchasing an additional 867,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in DocuSign by 18,826.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,984,000 after purchasing an additional 519,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

DOCU opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $125.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

