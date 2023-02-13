DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) is Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806,580 shares during the period. DIRTT Environmental Solutions comprises about 1.4% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 4.57% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shaun Noll purchased 3,469,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $971,499.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,928,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shaun Noll acquired 3,469,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $971,499.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,928,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aron R. English acquired 1,562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,777,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,758.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,504,025 shares of company stock worth $1,623,031. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 5.0 %

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,270. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.69% and a negative return on equity of 160.42%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.