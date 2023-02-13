Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.66. Approximately 377,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,810,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.17.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 232,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 110,682 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

