DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded by Williams Trading to “Hold”

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Williams Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $129.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,149. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $138.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.12.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after purchasing an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.