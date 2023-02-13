DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.69

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 405993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHT. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday.

DHT Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.66.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DHT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,778,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 545,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DHT by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DHT by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 551,075 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DHT by 769.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,530,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

