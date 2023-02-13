DeXe (DEXE) Price Hits $2.67

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, DeXe has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a market cap of $97.34 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00012341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00425841 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,101.31 or 0.28208493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,596.70465014 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.74002827 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,420,781.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

