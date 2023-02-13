DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Head-To-Head Contrast

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Medigus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Medigus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DexCom and Medigus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 11 0 2.85 Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

DexCom presently has a consensus target price of $122.59, indicating a potential upside of 3.99%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Medigus.

This table compares DexCom and Medigus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 11.73% 16.75% 6.92% Medigus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DexCom and Medigus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $2.91 billion 15.65 $154.70 million $0.81 145.10 Medigus $10.12 million 0.50 $6.79 million N/A N/A

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Medigus.

Summary

DexCom beats Medigus on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Medigus

(Get Rating)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

