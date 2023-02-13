Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Devolver Digital Stock Up 3.4 %

DEVO stock traded up GBX 1.16 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 35.16 ($0.42). The company had a trading volume of 86,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,250. Devolver Digital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.50 ($2.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.25 million and a PE ratio of 502.29.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

Devolver Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.