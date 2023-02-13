Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Devolver Digital Stock Up 3.4 %
DEVO stock traded up GBX 1.16 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 35.16 ($0.42). The company had a trading volume of 86,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,250. Devolver Digital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.50 ($2.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.25 million and a PE ratio of 502.29.
Devolver Digital Company Profile
