Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to Hold

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 509 ($6.12) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.43) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.37) to GBX 490 ($5.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 478.43 ($5.75).

BDEV stock traded down GBX 9.31 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 463.09 ($5.57). The stock had a trading volume of 4,542,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,104. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 630.60 ($7.58). The stock has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 432 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.04.

In related news, insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.87), for a total transaction of £43,006.95 ($51,697.26).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

