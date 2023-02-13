Deuterium Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

