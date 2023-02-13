Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Sony Group accounts for approximately 4.3% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 177,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,276. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $108.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on SONY. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

