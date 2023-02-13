Deuterium Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at SuRo Capital

Shares of SuRo Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.87. 13,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Mark D. Klein acquired 21,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $79,412.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,030,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,888.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green acquired 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 127,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,583. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Klein acquired 21,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $79,412.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,030,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,888.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,916 shares of company stock worth $115,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

