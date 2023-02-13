Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Stem comprises about 1.6% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Stem by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stem by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $394,837.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,027.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $394,837.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,027.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,254.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,570 shares of company stock worth $1,857,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

STEM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. 788,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

