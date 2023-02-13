Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $59.14 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $59.14 million and $103,460.33 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00020425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,797.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00426363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00739497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00096078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00564508 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,284,200 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

