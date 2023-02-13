DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $5,996.69 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.73 or 0.00426186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

