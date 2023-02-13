Decentralized Social (DESO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $157,258.23

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $8.97 or 0.00041205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $94.49 million and approximately $157,258.23 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

