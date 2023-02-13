Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Down 4.4 %

Dawson Geophysical stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 11,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384. The company has a market cap of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 73.25%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWSN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

