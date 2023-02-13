Davis Selected Advisers Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,921 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 3.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $455,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 31,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 37,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.52. The company had a trading volume of 326,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

