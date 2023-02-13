Davis Selected Advisers Takes $5.22 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.72. 173,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,735. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Healthcare Realty Trust

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.