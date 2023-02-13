Davis Selected Advisers Sells 88,787 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,787 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.20% of Rocket Companies worth $25,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.68. 368,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $200,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,388,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,750,122.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 233,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,827. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

