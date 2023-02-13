Davis Selected Advisers Sells 18,655 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,655 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises 1.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 1.64% of Quest Diagnostics worth $229,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.47. 55,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,521. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

