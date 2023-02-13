Davis Selected Advisers Sells 1,762,031 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,733,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762,031 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 2.25% of Vimeo worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMEO shares. Cowen cut their price target on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,659. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

