Davis Selected Advisers Sells 142,110 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,818,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,110 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 7.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 2.83% of Capital One Financial worth $997,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 298,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,188. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $160.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

