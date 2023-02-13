Davis Selected Advisers Sells 13,157 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $33,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 455,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,045. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

