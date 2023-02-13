Davis Selected Advisers Sells 13,157 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $33,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of FITB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 455,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,045. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.