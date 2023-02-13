Davis Selected Advisers Sells 101,681 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,681 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for about 0.8% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 6.82% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $111,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

NYSE NTB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.40. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

