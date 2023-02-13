Davis Selected Advisers Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 61,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

