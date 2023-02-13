Davis Selected Advisers Invests $283,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RH shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock valued at $116,299,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.35. 75,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $427.99.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

