Davis Selected Advisers Has $11.32 Million Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,177,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,628 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in iQIYI were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 203,820 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iQIYI by 33.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in iQIYI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iQIYI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 254.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,021,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.