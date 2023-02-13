DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $3.10 on Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00014286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $99.56 million and approximately $404,680.08 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,079,506 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

