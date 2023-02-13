Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance
DKDCA remained flat at $10.61 during trading on Friday. 1,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. Data Knights Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $10.62.
Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Data Knights Acquisition
Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.
