Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

DKDCA remained flat at $10.61 during trading on Friday. 1,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. Data Knights Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

About Data Knights Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,307,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in Data Knights Acquisition by 74.5% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 307,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Data Knights Acquisition by 324.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

