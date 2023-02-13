Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Reduced by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13,959.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Danaher by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Danaher by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,982,000 after acquiring an additional 567,259 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

DHR traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.12. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,802 shares of company stock worth $5,269,057. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

