CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $51.14 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00423487 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,074.41 or 0.28052571 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00458197 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

