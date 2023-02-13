Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,034 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 2.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of Curtiss-Wright worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $170.97 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.