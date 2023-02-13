Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RPO LLC increased its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 89.4% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 71,784 shares during the period.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

MCAE stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,701. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

