Crypto International Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.60 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Crypto International has traded up 0% against the dollar. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $139,564.82 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto International token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44322142 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $106,271.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

