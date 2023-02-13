Crypto.com Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $136,789.25 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $106.77 million and approximately $136,789.25 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00015634 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00423795 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,069.26 or 0.28072979 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000178 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
