Critical Survey: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) versus Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

REE Automotive and Toyota Motor are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -61.76% -52.44% Toyota Motor 6.85% 8.55% 3.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares REE Automotive and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for REE Automotive and Toyota Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 1 3 0 2.17 Toyota Motor 0 4 1 0 2.20

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 642.57%. Toyota Motor has a consensus target price of $179.41, indicating a potential upside of 25.09%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and Toyota Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 16,361.50 -$505.33 million ($0.44) -1.15 Toyota Motor $279.51 billion N/A $25.37 billion $13.56 10.58

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories. It is also involved in the development of intelligent transport systems. The Financial Services segment offers purchase or lease financing to Toyota vehicle dealers and customers. It also provides retail leasing through lease contracts purchased by dealers. The All Others segment deals with the design, manufacture, and sale of housing, telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

