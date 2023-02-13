Critical Survey: Chubb (NYSE:CB) vs. FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chubb and FG Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 0 4 6 1 2.73 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chubb currently has a consensus target price of $243.45, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Chubb’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Chubb has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chubb and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 12.35% 12.51% 3.27% FG Financial Group N/A -23.27% -5.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chubb and FG Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $43.17 billion 2.06 $5.31 billion $12.52 17.15 FG Financial Group $10.62 million 2.52 -$8.51 million ($1.14) -2.50

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chubb beats FG Financial Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance. The North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment that includes the business written by Chubb divisions that provide P&C insurance and services to large, middle market and small commercial businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Bermuda. The North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, high value automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The North America Agricultural Insurance segment is involved in comprehensive multiple peril crop insurance (MPCI) and crop-hail insurance, and Chubb agribusiness. The Overseas General Insurance segment caters both commerci

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on opportunistic collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

